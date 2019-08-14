Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.06. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 5,702 shares.

MCBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 719.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 617.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 113.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth $134,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

