Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. Madalena Energy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 58,775 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $81.61 million and a PE ratio of -24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

In other news, Director Alejandro Augusto Penafiel acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,776.

Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

