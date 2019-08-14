Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Magal Security Systems stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

