Magellan Financial Group Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $1.11 (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.114 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

MFG traded down A$4.09 ($2.90) on Wednesday, reaching A$55.74 ($39.53). The company had a trading volume of 3,050,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. Magellan Financial Group has a 52-week low of A$22.55 ($15.99) and a 52-week high of A$62.60 ($44.40).

In other Magellan Financial Group news, insider Hamish Douglass purchased 420,450 shares of Magellan Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$60.72 ($43.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,529,724.00 ($18,106,187.23).

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

