Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Down 5.1%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.36, approximately 1,219,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,137,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 719,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

