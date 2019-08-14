MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MAMS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MAM Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

MAMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAM Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAMS. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in MAM Software Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MAM Software Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MAM Software Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MAM Software Group by 54.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

