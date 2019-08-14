MarteXcoin Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $66,302.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007008 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003743 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,571,098 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.