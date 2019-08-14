Matica Enterprises (CNSX:MMJ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 239,918 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 79,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Matica Enterprises Company Profile (CNSX:MMJ)

Matica Enterprises Inc focuses on medical marijuana business. It also holds interest in the Grumpy Lizard project in Nevada, the United States; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buckingham North property, a graphite project located east of Ottawa/Gatineau. The company was formerly known as Matica Graphite Inc and changed its name to Matica Enterprises Inc in July 2014.

