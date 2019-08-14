Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, Director Adam K. Stern acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $167,290.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $7,432,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

