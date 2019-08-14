Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 100.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 717,743 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $9,679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 68.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 467,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. 3,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,078. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a PE ratio of 121.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

