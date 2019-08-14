Matrix Trust Co Acquires Shares of 153,904 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 147,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

