Matrix Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,312 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,547,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 218,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,149 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,771,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,765,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $113.06 and a 12 month high of $136.49.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.