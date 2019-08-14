Matryx (MTX) Market Cap Reaches $766,649.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Matryx has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matryx token can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and RightBTC. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $766,649.00 and approximately $138,577.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matryx Token Profile

MTX is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

