McAdam LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

AT&T stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,038,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

