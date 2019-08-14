Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

MDLA opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

