Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 383.19% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.49. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in Mediwound by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mediwound by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mediwound in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

