Medtronic’s (MDT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.41.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,162. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after buying an additional 635,871 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 46.0% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,290,000 after buying an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

