Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.49. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1,617 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market cap of $416.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.84.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.