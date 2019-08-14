MenaPay Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. MenaPay has a market cap of $5.19 million and $48,317.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00271955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01398741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,164,696 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.