Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $725.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $600.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $730.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.60.

MELI opened at $637.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $633.80. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

