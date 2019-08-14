Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.18

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 116819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Several analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $243,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost acquired 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,750 shares of company stock worth $2,362,638. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

