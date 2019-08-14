Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. 3,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,145. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29.

