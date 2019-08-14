Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 788.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. 45,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

