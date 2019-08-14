Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,788,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,075,000 after acquiring an additional 511,567 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,538,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after buying an additional 956,391 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,011,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,329,000 after buying an additional 390,928 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 1,178,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,607,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 520,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 349,994 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

