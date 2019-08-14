Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 637,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,295. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.25). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

