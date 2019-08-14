MetaHash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.17 Million (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. MetaHash has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00268849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.01390432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000465 BTC.

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org.

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.