MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,357,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 5,257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 324,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 2,484,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

