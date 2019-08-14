MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,649 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,292,000 after buying an additional 356,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.86%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

