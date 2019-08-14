Michael Marberry Purchases 4,350 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Marberry bought 3,700 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,863.00.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,786. The firm has a market cap of $640.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

