Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,929.75 ($25.22).

Several brokerages have commented on MCRO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total value of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

MCRO stock traded down GBX 45.20 ($0.59) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,569.80 ($20.51). 695,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 1,171 ($15.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,818.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.66 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

