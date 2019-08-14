MicroBitcoin Trading Down 50.5% This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $785.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

