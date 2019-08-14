Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock worth $3,636,400 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $1,051.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

