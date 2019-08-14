Milestone Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Milestone Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 82,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $48.43.

