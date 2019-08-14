Milestone Group Inc. Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Milestone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,040,000 after buying an additional 476,357 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,698,000 after buying an additional 468,941 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.62. The company had a trading volume of 455,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.87. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

