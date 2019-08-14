Milestone Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Milestone Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.84. 37,629,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,196,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.11. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

