Miller Investment Management LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 0.4% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,576,000 after acquiring an additional 543,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,843,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

In related news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

