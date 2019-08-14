Mincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45,263.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $45,263.00 and $50.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00765718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000801 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,729,837 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

