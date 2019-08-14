Minerva Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Riverview Financial worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Riverview Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Riverview Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Riverview Financial Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

