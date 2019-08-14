Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases 62,315 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products accounts for 3.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 5.10% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:USAP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

