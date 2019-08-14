Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Set at C$22.00 by Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$22.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.14.

Shares of MI.UN stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.50. 67,333 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $459.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.87.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

