Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Raised to GBX 350

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

