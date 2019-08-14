Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $311.95. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $304.67, with a volume of 1,967 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.66.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

