Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $2 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,547. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,183 shares of company stock worth $126,091,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

