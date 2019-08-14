Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) Stock Price Down 39.7%

Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) traded down 39.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $3.20, 344,434 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,188% from the average session volume of 26,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

About Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

