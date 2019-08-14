Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after purchasing an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.