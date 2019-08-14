Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00, approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

About Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

