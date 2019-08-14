Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,386,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 11,246,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,469. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

