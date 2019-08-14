Monroe Bank & Trust MI Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.