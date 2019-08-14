Morgan Stanley Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $150.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

