Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $250,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,072. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.39. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $224.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,020 shares of company stock valued at $39,584,998. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

